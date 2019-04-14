Botched microblading procedure leaves Missouri woman with 4 eyebrows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri woman is reminding everyone to research before cosmetic procedures after a microblading session went terribly wrong.Last November, 42-year-old Jami Ledbetter decided she wanted fuller eyebrows, and went to visit a woman who claimed to be certified in microblading, a beauty technique that involves tattooing someone's eyebrows on.But instead, Ledbetter was left with a botched job."It just looked like I was really surprised," Ledbetter said.The outcome killed her confidence, and makeup couldn't even cover up the unprofessional job."I was devastated. I was even dating a guy and he stopped dating me at that point," she said.After reaching out to multiple licensed tattoo artists for help, Ledbetter found someone.Kara Gutierrez, a licensed and insured tattoo artist, has specialized in permanent cosmetics and tattoo removal for four years.Gutierrez was able to remove Ledbetter's brows with a product called LI-FT, a pigment lightening solution that's tattooed in the bad ink.Ledbetter had to pay more than $1,000 for the removal procedure.