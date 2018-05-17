As the weekend's royal wedding gets closer, preparations on Thursday included a large military rehearsal for when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take their carriage ride through the streets of Windsor.More than 250 members of the military participated in the wedding drill as several spectators were on hand to see. Their appearance is a nod to Prince Harry's years of military service.Prince Harry and Markle will be married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, and will take a 25-minute carriage ride outside the castle after the wedding ceremony for people to see the royal couple.The military rehearsal is just one of the many preparations underway ahead of Saturday. With thousands expected to flock to the English town, loudspeakers, monitors and port-a-potties have lined the streets.The couple were in Windsor for the day as it was announced Markle's father will not attend the wedding.