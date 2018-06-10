SOCIETY

San Pedro's Cabrillo Marine Aquarium celebrates World Oceans Day

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
San Pedro's Cabrillo Marine Aquarium is celebrating World Oceans Day.


The official day is June 8, but several places are celebrating all weekend.

Visitors to the aquarium were treated to a scavenger hunt and special story time.

The aquarium's exhibits focus on local Southern California marine life and display the colorful and wonderful animals you can find off the coast of SoCal.

This year's theme for World Oceans Day is awareness of plastic pollution.

According to a study published in Science Magazine, 8 million tons of plastic trash enter the ocean every year. That's the equivalent of a garbage truck a day.
