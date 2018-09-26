ABC7 IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

In the Neighborhood: Christina Salvo shares memories of growing up in Temple City, Arcadia

EMBED </>More Videos

Christina Salvo grew up in the Temple City and the Arcadia area, and she's sharing her memories of the people and places that shaped her life.

By
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) --
Christina Salvo grew up in the Temple City and the Arcadia area, and she's sharing her memories of the people and places that shaped her life.

It's the little things that you remember about childhood that can bring such big smiles. Salvo, her sister and their parents moved from Arcadia to Temple City when she was in the fourth grade.

Fifteen years after moving out, Salvo and her sister got the chance to walk through their childhood home again.

She and her sister both went to Longden Elementary School - which has seen some changes from when they attended.

After Longden Elementary School, Salvo went to Oak Avenue Middle School in Temple City then La Salle High School in Pasadena.

She said her fondest memories come from spending evenings spent at the ball park playing little league softball with her sister.

One of her favorite things about growing up in Temple City and the San Gabriel Valley was always looking up to see the San Gabriel Mountains as the backdrop to nearly every view. It's a view that always makes her think of home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyABC7 In the NeighborhoodschoolfamilyArcadiaTemple CityLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7 IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Leticia Juarez shares memories of cherished hometown San Bernardino
Anabel Munoz shares how she grew up in Paramount, Bellflower
In the Neighborhood: Josh Haskell in Pacific Palisades
Boyle Heights: historic Eastside L.A. community
More ABC7 In the Neighborhood
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Young baseball fan with rare disorder left in tears after being scolded at game
Firefighters save 3-year-old's birthday party after friends cancel
Ontario officer wounded in Vegas shooting is back on the job
More Society
Top Stories
Michael Avenatti reveals identity of 3rd Kavanaugh accuser
Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested, accused of rape in Oxnard
Burglary reported at Rihanna's Hollywood Hills home
Man shot to death in Long Beach Jack in the Box drive-thru
Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation, Chipotle kick off 'Dine and Donate'
ICE: DTLA murder suspect had been deported 6 times
Arby's parent company to buy Sonic Drive-In chain for $2.3B
Young baseball fan with rare disorder left in tears after being scolded at game
Show More
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
Fullerton PD offers new training for active-shooter situations
Camera found inside Rancho Palos Verdes city hall restroom
Firefighters save 3-year-old's birthday party after friends cancel
LA training program sends its students from prison to the kitchen
More News