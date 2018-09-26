Christina Salvo grew up in the Temple City and the Arcadia area, and she's sharing her memories of the people and places that shaped her life.It's the little things that you remember about childhood that can bring such big smiles. Salvo, her sister and their parents moved from Arcadia to Temple City when she was in the fourth grade.Fifteen years after moving out, Salvo and her sister got the chance to walk through their childhood home again.She and her sister both went to Longden Elementary School - which has seen some changes from when they attended.After Longden Elementary School, Salvo went to Oak Avenue Middle School in Temple City then La Salle High School in Pasadena.She said her fondest memories come from spending evenings spent at the ball park playing little league softball with her sister.One of her favorite things about growing up in Temple City and the San Gabriel Valley was always looking up to see the San Gabriel Mountains as the backdrop to nearly every view. It's a view that always makes her think of home.