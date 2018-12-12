Christmas Woodie Parade lifts spirits in Malibu

More than 20 wood clad vintage station wagons, more commonly known as "Woodies," cruised into Malibu Village.It was the 15th annual Christmas Woodie Parade. The Woodie is synonymous with Malibu and surf culture. Organizers said a community recovering from devastating wildfires needed a dose of normal.Guests enjoyed live music as well as holiday food and drink. Fewer Woodies participated this year than in the past because the recent fires destroyed several of the vintage cars.Malibu Village sponsored the free event, but gratefully accepted donations this year.The parade partnered with the local Boys and Girls club to raise money for the Woolsey Fire Emergency Relief Fund.