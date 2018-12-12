SOCIETY

Christmas Woodie Parade lifts spirits in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
More than 20 wood clad vintage station wagons, more commonly known as "Woodies," cruised into Malibu Village.


It was the 15th annual Christmas Woodie Parade. The Woodie is synonymous with Malibu and surf culture. Organizers said a community recovering from devastating wildfires needed a dose of normal.

Guests enjoyed live music as well as holiday food and drink. Fewer Woodies participated this year than in the past because the recent fires destroyed several of the vintage cars.

Malibu Village sponsored the free event, but gratefully accepted donations this year.

The parade partnered with the local Boys and Girls club to raise money for the Woolsey Fire Emergency Relief Fund.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyparadechristmasclassic carsholidayWoolsey FireMalibuLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Therapy dogs bring joy to cancer patients in Orange
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
'Safe Parking' provides support for homeless living in cars
7-day planner
More Society
Top Stories
Holy Fire arson suspect pleads not guilty, held on $1M bail
20 OC suspects indicted on drug, weapons charges
Amtrak workers protest scheduled closure of Riverside call center
Justice William Newsom, father of Gavin Newsom, dies at age 84
'Sesame Street' introduces homeless muppet named Lily
How to keep stress low during holiday season
4th person convicted in beating death of USC grad student
Vitaminwater offering $100K to ditch your smartphone for 1 year
Show More
Average gas price drops for 50th consecutive day in LA County
Chocolate factory spill in Germany creates gooey mess
Purple Heart medal stolen from Valencia widow
New research details how red meat can elevate heart risk
Family of Whittier Blvd hit-and-run victim asks suspect to come forward
More News