City to convert part of Caltrans lot into San Pedro homeless shelter

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
City officials want to put a homeless shelter on a lot in San Pedro. It will be a 102-bed facility with a tent-like structure.


The shelter will take up one-third of the Caltrans park-and-ride lot on the corner of O'Farrell and Beacon streets. The 10,800 square-foot shelter will be part of Los Angeles' A Bridge Home initiative.

The temporary shelters are designed to be in place no longer than three years. The facility will have 29 beds for women, 61 beds for men, 12 beds for couples, common areas, a hygiene station with seven toilets, seven showers and five sets of washers and dryers.

Outdoor areas will feature a covered dining area, lockers, a pet relief area, covered walkways and an elevated deck.

Critics say the shelter is too close to homes, businesses and tourist attractions. The shelter is expected to be constructed and ready to open sometime in mid-2019.
