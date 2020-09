EMBED >More News Videos Three Black women were subject to a racist rant from another woman at a Los Angeles beach in an encounter captured on video.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Three black women who were the target of a racist rant at Dockweiler State Beach are now getting support on their Sunday run.In response to the incident last weekend, runners came together for Sunday morning's "Run Against Racism."Friends, family and community supporters say they plan to continue running with them at the beach every Sunday in solidarity.A diverse group of men, women, children and pets came out to take part in the run.The women say the incident is still under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.