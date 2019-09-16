Construction continues on Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Exposition Park

EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Construction continues on the billion dollar Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Exposition Park.Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and George Lucas, the namesake of the museum, were both on hand Friday to see the construction progress."Can you imagine coming into a place built by the man who brought us "Star Wars" and watching that first movie and having him explain what it took to change the world and to create the "Star Wars" legacy?" Garcetti said. "This is going to be a place of inspiration."The site of the museum is across the street from USC, where Lucas went to film school."I can dream this stuff up, but it doesn't do any good unless you're here to build it, and it's the same thing with movies," Lucas said to the crew working on the museum.The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will be as high as 105 feet in the air when completed with an ultra-modern design that looks like a spaceship. So far, an underground parking garage is complete as local builders continue to make the museum's base support structure."We have jobs that can even weather the next recession, whether it's 15 new rail lines because of Measure M, the airport, what we're doing with new stadiums and this. We will be able to push through even a downturn," Garcetti said.Construction is set to be complete in 2021.