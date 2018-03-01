Baking was 17-year-old Aliey Melnick and 15-Year-Old Kylie Melnick's mother, Lauren's, passion."Every day we'd walk home and she would be baking or cooking something in the kitchen, so our house would always smell amazing!" said Aliey.But just two years ago, Lauren lost a long, hard-fought battle with triple-negative breast cancer. She was 43.Her daughters, who attend Calabasas High School, say they turned to each other for support and decided to launch the "Desserts By Lauren" fund in their mother's honor to fund cancer research."My mom got a lot of her treatments through Tower Cancer Research Foundation," said Aliey. "And we're raising money for triple-negative breast cancer research specifically, and Tower is giving it directly to that research."Using their mother's kitchen, tools and well-loved recipes, both teens baked 130 chocolate cakes last month for a cake decorating fundraiser benefiting Tower Cancer Research Foundation."Aliey and Kylie are two very remarkable women who have taken a devastating set of circumstances, and they've really turned it into something that is beautiful," said Tower Executive Director Linda David.These ABC7 Cool Kids say baking has helped them cope with their mom's death."I had a dream one night to have a little cafe somewhere called "Desserts By Lauren," said Kylie.They hope this fund in Lauren's name will lead to a cancer-free generation."You have to honor them instead of always being sad about it," said Aliey. "Because if you honor it, it gets better, and it gets a little easier every day."