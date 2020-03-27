Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis

By Jason Beal
SAN FRANCISCO -- With bars, restaurants and wineries closed during the coronavirus pandemic, people are finding creative ways to still enjoy activities that are typically done in group settings. One of those activities: getting together with friends for drinks.

"We are really into technology, and we use Zoom at work," says Aldo Raicich of San Francisco, "We thought it would be a good idea to do a virtual happy hour."

RELATED: Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19

Raicich and his partner, Jeff Johnson, invited about 20 of their friends to the video chat hangout. "At one point we had at least 12, maybe even more, different screens going on at once," Johnson said.

"It was a no-brainer for me and my husband to say yes, we'll join you!" said Marc Smolowitz, one of many who attended the virtual happy hour. Smolowitz said that remaining social, while still practicing social distancing, helps everyone stay healthy and sane.

"We are all definitely very social people, right?" said Smolowitz. "And so the idea of social distancing when you're a very social person means you have to adjust, right?"

But for Raicich and Johnson, staying inside during the shelter-in-place order has allowed them to stay better connected.

RELATED: Bay Area takes on popular push-up challenge and more on social media, while sheltering-in-place

"I will say that these past two weeks we have met via FaceTime and Zoom with more friends that we have not seen for real for a long time," Raicich said.

So reach out to someone, organize your own virtual hangout, and socialize as best you can while staying home.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosocial distancingcoronavirussocial mediatechnologyu.s. & worlddrinkingabc7 originalsalcohol
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19: Rec centers house LA's most vulnerable homeless
Man tearfully thanks hospital staff for saving wife's life
Coronavirus: USNS Mercy arrives at Port of LA
Stocks move lower on Wall Street following a big 3-day rally
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll now at 21
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus map charts LA County cases
Coronavirus: USNS Mercy arrives at Port of LA
US now most coronavirus cases in world
Chatsworth company loans solar trailers to hospitals
DMV closing all field offices Friday due to coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19: How to keep your household safe from outside germs
LA County sheriff orders gun stores closed again
NFL draft still scheduled for April despite COVID-19 outbreak
New York approves ventilator 'splitting' amid COVID-19 crisis
CalTech scientist's technique helps provide images of coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News