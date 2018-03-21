Logan Blythe

The father of a boy who has Down syndrome is suing the Boy Scouts of America, saying the organization blocked his son from becoming an Eagle Scout and revoked his merit badges.Logan Blythe has been a scout through the National Parks Council in Utah. His father, Chad, says the 15-year-old has advanced because the council has made accommodations when necessary.He had planned to create kits for special-needs babies for his Eagle project, when the family learned the national organization voided every merit badge he obtained."Logan Blythe...was subsequently suspended due to physical and mental disabilities which limit his ability to meet the BSA's draconian advancement requirements," attorney Ted McBride said in a statement. "Although the BSA holds itself out as accommodating disabled children, this suit demonstrates that their practices violate their stated purpose."The family said Logan planned and prepared for his Eagle Scout Project, where he would be volunteering at a community hospital delivering maternity gifts for newborns and their parents. They said the Utah National Park Council approved the project in November and held a ceremony/celebration to acknowledge Logan's perseverance, willpower and inspiration, but the next day, they received an email from the District Advancement Committee suspending Logan's Eagle project approval.The email read, in part, "Please do not do any more work on his project...When National was contacted about the possible alternates, we were told that for Star (sic) Life and Eagle Ranks, there are no alternates. The young man MUST do the requirements as written, including leadership responsibilities...I never should have allowed this to be approved for the above reasons. I sincerely apologize and regret any false hope we have given."The family sued the Boy Scouts and the Utah National Parks Council for "outrageous and reckless conduct."The Boy Scouts organization said it worked with the council and the Blythe family to offer "alternative merit badges" and a path to becoming an Eagle Scout. Here is the full text of the Boy Scouts of America's statement:McBride released a statement in response: