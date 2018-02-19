A leader in Dallas politics does not want the National Rifle Association to meet in his city.Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway is urging the NRA to find a new home for its annual convention.He said the meeting is not appropriate in Dallas in the wake of last week's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.Caraway also pointed to the past tragedies in Dallas, including the 2016 ambush that killed five officers, and the assassination of President John F. Kennedy."It is a tough call when you ask the NRA to reconsider coming to Dallas. But it is putting all citizens first and getting them to come to the table and elected officials to come to the table, and to address this madness now," Caraway said.The NRA's annual meeting is set to take place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center from May 4 through May 6.The meeting is supposed to include firearms exhibits, where ammunition sales are permitted but firearm sales are not.