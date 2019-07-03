New data from USC's Annenberg School for Journalism finds the fastest morning commute in Los Angeles County during the work week is either Monday or Friday.
Researchers say the worst day is Thursday, where there's usually a slowdown on eleven of the county's major freeways.
For evening commutes, the data shows Mondays are the best and Thursdays and Fridays are the worst.
For more stories making headlines, watch Eyewitness This.
Eyewitness This: Data finds L.A. County's fastest and slowest days for commuting
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News