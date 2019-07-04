Duarte holds first-ever Fourth of July celebration

DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Wednesday night in Duarte was the city's first-ever Fourth of July celebration, where hundreds gathered in Duarte Sports Park to watch the show above.Back in November, residents voted to ban the discharge of safe and sane fireworks in the city, and so the city organized a professional show.As part of the festivities was an evening of live music, food trucks and booths displaying city services.If you're found using any type of firework within Duarte city limits, you could see a minimum of a $1,000 fine.The fireworks measure is enforced year-round, but the community will see increased patrols the next few days by police and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.Another reason to kick off July 4th a day early is that Duarte wanted to be respectful of the surrounding communities, many of which have long-standing fireworks shows.