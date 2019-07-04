Society

Duarte holds first-ever Fourth of July celebration

By ABC7.com staff
DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Wednesday night in Duarte was the city's first-ever Fourth of July celebration, where hundreds gathered in Duarte Sports Park to watch the show above.

Back in November, residents voted to ban the discharge of safe and sane fireworks in the city, and so the city organized a professional show.

As part of the festivities was an evening of live music, food trucks and booths displaying city services.

If you're found using any type of firework within Duarte city limits, you could see a minimum of a $1,000 fine.

The fireworks measure is enforced year-round, but the community will see increased patrols the next few days by police and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Another reason to kick off July 4th a day early is that Duarte wanted to be respectful of the surrounding communities, many of which have long-standing fireworks shows.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyduartelos angeles countyjuly fourthjuly 4thfireworks
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News