For decades, TV legend Ed Asner has graced audiences with his humor and talent. He and his family just debuted Camp Ed , part of the Ed Asner Family Center , where children and adults with special needs learn about the arts."How nice to have a Camp Ed, where hopefully kids who aren't encouraged to be artists, find the hidden artist within them," said Asner, who also shared that as a child, no one encouraged him to seek art or perform it.It seems the center is doing a fine job at encouraging the students."I feel real and my autism just disappears when I act," said student Spencer Harte.The program, led by Asner's son and daugther-in-law, also offers vocational and mental health support. It was launched in large part because one of Asner's sons has autism and another has children on the spectrum. The camp is a preview of the full program that will launch in September."I love making friends here" said student Michael Anthony Greenfield. "It's another miracle."