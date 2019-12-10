u.s. & world

Maryland company surprises 198 employees with $10M holiday bonus

BALTIMORE, Md. -- A Maryland company surprised its 198 employees with a $10 million holiday bonus on Saturday.

The Baltimore-based real estate firm, St. John Properties recently achieved its goal of developing 20 million square feet space in eight states, according to a company press release.

The company's founder and chairman, Edward St. John surprised the employees at the annual holiday celebration.

Each of them opened a red envelope that revealed their surprise bonus.

A group of 198 St. John Real Estate employees in Maryland are moved to tears after learning they'll be sharing a $10 million holiday bonus.



The average employee is getting $50,000 of the share, but the size their years of service. Some are getting six-figure bonuses upwards of $250,000.

"To celebrate the achievement of our goal, we wanted to reward our employees in a big way that would make a significant impact on their lives," said Edward St. John. "I am thankful for every one of our employees, for their hard work and dedication. I couldn't think of a better way to show it."

Many of the employees, who were moved to tears, say they're using the money to pay off their mortgages and children's education.
