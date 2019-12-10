Maryland company surprises 198 employees with $10M holiday bonus

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=5744406" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A group of 198 St. John Real Estate employees in Maryland are moved to tears after learning they'll be sharing a $10 million holiday bonus.

BALTIMORE, Md. -- A Maryland company surprised its 198 employees with a $10 million holiday bonus on Saturday.The Baltimore-based real estate firm, St. John Properties recently achieved its goal of developing 20 million square feet space in eight states, according to a company press release.The company's founder and chairman, Edward St. John surprised the employees at the annual holiday celebration.Each of them opened a red envelope that revealed their surprise bonus.Watch highlights from the St. John Properties holiday party:The average employee is getting $50,000 of the share, but the size their years of service. Some are getting six-figure bonuses upwards of $250,000."To celebrate the achievement of our goal, we wanted to reward our employees in a big way that would make a significant impact on their lives," said Edward St. John. "I am thankful for every one of our employees, for their hard work and dedication. I couldn't think of a better way to show it."Many of the employees, who were moved to tears, say they're using the money to pay off their mortgages and children's education.