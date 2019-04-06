Eye on L.A. takes a trip to Disney's Aulani Hawaiian resort

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In need of a tropical getaway? It's a great time to hop a flight to Honolulu for some fun in the sun and Hawaiian traditions at Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa.
Aulani
Ready to learn more about Aulani and maybe even book a trip? Get more info here: https://resorts.disney.go.com/aulani-hawaii-resort.
The Beach at Aulani
Have fun swimming, boogie boarding or soaking up the sun at Aulani's lagoon and beach. You can book sailing excursions, sign up for sand sculpture competitions, beach games, toddler time, a sunset mele and more. https://resorts.disney.go.com/aulani-hawaii-resort/activities/aulani-beach/
Waikolohe Stream
The Waikolohe stream offers a lazy river and two rushing rapid experiences. Float down the river and relax, then hold on tight as you go on a twisting and turning tube adventure.
https://resorts.disney.go.com/aulani-hawaii-resort/activities/waikolohe-stream/
Rainbow Reef
Have you ever wanted to swim with the fishes without the fear of sharks, huge waves and unpredictable currents? No need to fear in Aulani's man-made saltwater lagoon, which is home to thousands of tropical fish. Take a dive and snorkel among the wildlife. Rainbow reef is great for beginners or those simply wanting to experience the beauty down below.
https://resorts.disney.go.com/aulani-hawaii-resort/activities/rainbow-reef/
Aunty's Beach House
For those with children ages 3 to 12, Aunty's Beach House offers what any parent needs: supervised childcare. While the kids play, parents can enjoy some relaxing alone time. Aunty's Beach House features complimentary programs such as Hawaiian arts and crafts, games, a Disney movie room, enclosed back yard and play structure and peace of mind for parents. https://resorts.disney.go.com/aulani-hawaii-resort/activities/auntys-beach-house/
Laniwai: a Disney Spa
Book a relaxing and invigorating spa day at Laniwai and then stop by the Kula Wai Outdoor Garden for the healing powers of hydrotherapy. Enjoy complimentary access to this outdoor water oasis with the purchase of any full-service spa treatment. Pamper yourself with a private vitality bath, cold water therapy plunge, six rain-style showers or a heated whirlpool jet spa. https://resorts.disney.go.com/aulani-hawaii-resort/spa-fitness/kula-wai-hydrotherapy-garden/
Menehune Adventure Trail
Discover the mysterious nature of the Menehune, Hawaii's little magical people, with a scavenger hunt around the resort. Solve riddles and search for clues in this interactive, high-tech hunt. It's great for the whole family. https://resorts.disney.go.com/aulani-hawaii-resort/activities/menehune-adventure-trail/
Off the Hook
We stopped by Off the Hook bar for open-air dining and drinks with a view of the ocean. This casual eatery offers enchanting views, with a full bar in this Hawaiian fisherman-style shack. We chose an L.A.-born Mai Tai. https://resorts.disney.go.com/aulani-hawaii-resort/dining/off-the-hook-lounge/
'Ama 'Ama
For a taste of Aulani, visit 'Ama 'Ama, the open-air restaurant situated at Ko Olina Beach. Popular dishes include the Main Lobster Roll, The Seafood Tower and The Macaroni Au Gratin. Watch the sunset as you enjoy fresh local ingredients and island flavors.
https://resorts.disney.go.com/aulani-hawaii-resort/dining/table-service/ama-ama-restaurant/
Ulu Cafe
The Ulu Café quick-service restaurant has self-serve items or cooked-to-order specialties on the go. Here's a tip, try the flat bread or the Pacific Rim Pizza.
https://resorts.disney.go.com/aulani-hawaii-resort/dining/quick-service/ulu-cafe/
Makahiki- The Bounty of the Islands
When you're ready to feast, enjoy a character dining experience at Makahiki buffet. Dine on the lanai overlooking a koi pond or sit inside amid the colorful décor. If you are looking to dine with Mickey and friends, check out the character breakfast.
https://resorts.disney.go.com/aulani-hawaii-resort/dining/table-service/makahiki-buffet/
The O'lelo Room
The 'lelo Room offers live music, cocktails and appetizers, and a chance to practice your Hawaiian (or 'lelo as the Hawaiians call it), if you are up for it. Inspired by the Hawaiian language, the 'lelo room provides an interactive space where Hawaiian words and phrases decorate the walls. https://resorts.disney.go.com/aulani-hawaii-resort/dining/bars-lounges/olelo-room-lounge/
Family Fitness
Just because you're on vacation doesn't mean your workout has to be. Sign up for paddleboard yoga, beach boot camp and seaside yoga classes as well as sunrise Tai Chi and many other options tailored to your unique fitness style. Bring your whole family or enjoy some one-on-one time and find your own bliss. https://resorts.disney.go.com/aulani-hawaii-resort/spa-fitness/fitness-and-wellness/
KA WA'A - A L'au
Discover the exhilarating and meaningful activities of the Ka Wa'A luau including temporary tattoos, taro pounding and kappa printing. The traditional luau buffet includes a suckling pig as well as family friendly offerings and a dessert bar. It would not be a luau without an enchanting production featuring song, dance and storytelling. https://resorts.disney.go.com/aulani-hawaii-resort/activities/luau/
