Eyewitness This: Here are the stories to start your day.Football scholarships are often reserved for men -- but a young woman in East Los Angeles is doing her best to change that.Antoinette Harris signed a national letter of intent to Central Methodist University to become the first female skill position player to earn a college football scholarship.The 5-foot-7 free safety is heading to Central Methodist University over five other schools. Harris -- who played junior college football at East L.A. -- gained fame after starring in a Super Bowl advertisement for Toyota. She said chose Central Methodist because they had been communicating with her before that ad.Powerful portraits are on display at Union Station, and they're a part of a new photo exhibit celebrating the women who help move Los Angeles.Artist Michele Asselin featured women working in a range of professions at Metro -- from urban planners to mechanics.She says she hopes Metro riders can experience the portraits and see these faces as guides, guardians and builders for the city. You can tour the exhibit from now until later this fall.The Los Angeles City Council has approved a motion to develop plan to install diaper-changing stations in men's and women's restrooms in the 400-plus sites managed by Department of Recreation and Parks.The motion, which was unanimously approved, directs the department to report back with an audit of existing diaper changing stations in men's and women's restrooms on their sites and the feasibility of providing diaper-changing stations in each of their restrooms - regardless of gender.