Eyewitness This: Sen. Kamala Harris promises teachers $13K raise, IE lake full for 1st time in 15 years, CA bill may nix paper receipts

Sen. Kamala Harris is promising teachers a $13,500 raise if she's elected president. Plus, Mystic Lake in the I.E. is full for fist time in 15 years thanks to the recent rains. And a California bill may mean saying goodbye to paper receipts.

Sen. Kamala Harris promises teachers a raise
California Sen. Kamala Harris says she plans to give teachers an average raise of $13,500 a year if she's elected president.

The Democratic candidate says teachers make at least 10 percent less than other college-educated workers, and she wants to close that gap.

Harris' campaign estimates this will cost $315 billion over a decade, paid for by strengthening the estate tax and closing tax loopholes that benefit the rich.

Mystic Lake in IE nearly full for the first time in 15 years
Just two months ago, Mystic Lake in Nuevo was completely dry. But after heavy rain in February, the lake is nearly full for the first time in 15 years!

And that's not all - the lake will soon be surrounded by an influx of flowers and wildlife.

No more paper receipts?
First it was plastic bags, then straws -- now get ready to possibly say so long to paper receipts.

A new law to ban paper receipts just cleared its first hurdle in the California Legislature.

The bill would give businesses until 2022 to send customers electronic receipts or a paper receipt upon request.
