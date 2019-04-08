Eyewitness This: LAX construction may delay traffic through August, new LGBT center in Hollywood, nurse adopts baby without visitors for months

New LA LGBT Center campus in Hollywood

Here are some stories to start your day.If you're headed to LAX, you're going to want to give yourself even more time than usual.There will be heavy traffic on the lower level, where three traffic lanes will be closed starting Monday and remain shut down until mid-August. Delta arrivals will take the biggest hit.The construction is all part of Delta's $1.8 billion plan to modernize and upgrade terminals 2, 3 and the Tom Bradley International Terminal.The Los Angeles LGBT Center has opened a new campus and inter-generational center to help LGBT youth and seniors in Hollywood.The Anita May Rosenstein campus will offer beds for homeless youth, a new senior community center and a youth drop-in center and academy.Phase two of the project includes 99 units of affordable housing for seniors. That expansion is set to be complete early next year.Here's an incredible story out of Massachusetts. Baby Gisele was born weighing less than 2 pounds, needed a feeding tube and special care. She was in state custody because her birth parents weren't able to care for her.For five months, not a single person visited the baby in the hospital. That's where the hospital's director of nursing Liz Smith comes in.The first time she saw little Giselle, Smith said she knew it was meant to be.Smith, who had been trying to start a family of her own all along, said she knew this could be the second chance at a family that she and Gisele both needed.So she took in the baby as her foster daughter, and the adoption was recently finalized!Such an amazing story - we wish both of them the best!