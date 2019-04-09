LAX underground construction closes Terminal 3 lanes until mid-August

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three lanes on the lower level at Los Angeles International Airport will be closed for the next four months due to underground construction.The closure impacting Terminal 3 went into effect Monday and may add to congestion.Heavy traffic is expected on the lower level until mid-August, when lanes reopen.Curbside pickup at columns 3C and 3H are now scrapped. Ride-sharing at van and taxi zones are also gone.Ride-share driver Alan Rodriguez is not happy with the traffic woes at LAX these days and how it's affecting his job."As ride-share drivers, we are not allowed to pick up or drop off at the bottom. It's going to hurt everybody because they are going to start coming up here," he said.The construction is all part of Delta's $1.8 billion plan to modernize and upgrade terminals 2, 3 and the Tom Bradley International Terminal.Some air travelers said that despite the traffic mess it's creating, the renovations are needed."This is something that we need. We need to update everything in this city," said Santa Cruz resident Roberto. "To I'm not going to say it's a bad thing because it could be a good thing because, technically, this is what we need."Some tips for those at LAX: Pick up your arriving air travelers on the upper departing flights level. However, it is crowded above, as well as below. You can also arrange to have your arriving passenger hop a bus to an off-site parking lot and pick them up there.