Eyewitness This: Metro Gold Line parking fee takes effect, Sephora closing for day of 'inclusion workshops,' study says up to 25 cups of coffee safe for heart

Here are some stories to start your day.

Metro Gold Line parking fee goes into effect in Arcadia, Duarte stations

Some Metro Gold Line riders are now having to pay for parking.

Commuters who park at the Metro Gold Line's Arcadia and Duarte stations will start having to pay a $3 fee to leave their vehicles at the lot.

Metro says both Arcadia and Duarte stations will eventually offer a $59 monthly pass, but it first wants to analyze how many commuters continue using the lots.

Metro has been implementing paid parking lots at busier stations the past two years. The transit agency said it has done so to ensure there are enough spaces for actual riders.

Sephora to close US stores for inclusion workshops after incident involving singer SZA

Sephora stores across the country will be closed June 5, so the company can hold diversity training for its employees.

The "inclusion workshops" come a month after singer SZA tweeted a Sephora employee at a Calabasas store called security to make sure she wasn't stealing.

Sephora quickly apologized, saying it takes such complaints seriously.

Up to 25 cups of coffee still safe for heart, study says

A new study finds drinking up to 25 cups of coffee a day had no ill-effects on your arteries.

This most recently published study says drinking 25 cups a day is no worse on your arteries than drinking one cup a day.

The research was funded by the British Heart Foundation.

However, scientists in Australia found people who drank at least six cups of coffee daily were 22 percent more likely to develop heart disease than people who drank only one or two a day.
