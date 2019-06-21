Eyewitness This: 9-year-old SoCal boxer headed to Junior Olympics, 'Toy Story 4' hits theaters, report ranks oceans' worst plastic polluters

SoCal boxer headed to National Junior Olympics
Ethan Quiroga, 9, has only been boxing for a few years - but his hard work training five days a week has paid off.
The 4th grader is the youngest boxer from the Century Sheriff's Boxing gym headed to the National Junior Olympics later this month in Wisconsin.
Ethan lives in South Gate with his dad and two brothers and says he took up boxing because he was being bullied in school. But he never thought it would turn into a passion that has helped him in every part of his life.
The gym is part of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Youth Activities League, a non-profit that teaches kids how to box and coaches them in tournaments. Sheriff Alex Villanueva presented Quiroga with a check for $1,000 dollars to help him cover expenses at the Junior Olympics.
Toy box opens one last time as 'Toy Story 4' hits theaters
Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang return to the big screen as "Toy Story 4" hits theatres across the country.
The adventures continue in the latest sequel in the Disney-Pixar classic as the talking toys embark on a road trip with Bonnie, and a new, handmade toy named Forky.
Their journey turns into an unexpected reunion, with the characters realizing what they really want out of life.
Disney is the parent company of both Pixar and ABC7.
Report: Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Nestle are worst plastic polluters
Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Nestle have topped the list of the world's largest ocean plastic polluters.
According to a report by 24/7 Wall Street, Coke is the top producer of ocean plastic, using 3 million tons of plastic packaging annually.
Pepsi took second place, and Nestle came in third with nearly 2 tons of plastic packaging a year.
