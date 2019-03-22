Eyewitness This: Super bloom seen from space, Tyson chicken recall, dream job for Marvel fans

Here are some stories to start your day.
Super Bloom seen from space!
You can now see the super bloom from space!
Images from space capture the vibrancy of the poppy display as the hills in Lake Elsinore are covered with a thick blanket of orange.
Heads up - there are now changes in place to control the huge crowds. Starting Saturday, there will be a designated parking lots near off the 15 freeway, and shuttle buses will take people to and from the super bloom.
These buses will be the only way to access Walker Canyon, and it'll cost $10 for everyone older than 3.
Tyson recalls chicken strips due to possible metal contamination
Tyson Foods is recalling 69,093 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips due to possible metal contamination.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, the frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip items were produced on November 30, 2018.
Here is a list of specific products that are impacted by the recall.
Marvel fans, dream job alert!
If you love Marvel movies and need a little extra spending money, this may be a dream job for you!
Cabletv.com is offering $1,000 for someone to binge watch all 20 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- back to back. The person also has to live-tweet about their experience.
The winner will also receive several prizes including every Marvel movie on Blu-ray.
Marvel is part of the Disney family and Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Puppy Palooza!
Saturday is National Puppy Day - so ABC7 is celebrating with our annual Puppy Palooza!
Every year, we feature dozens of adoptable puppies to mark the special day.
This year, we have 27 pups up who need forever homes. You can see their sweet little faces here!
