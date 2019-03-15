Society

Eyewitness This: Tesla's new Model Y, 39 tons of ground turkey recalled, Powerball jackpot could reach $495M

EMBED <>More Videos

Here are some stories to start your day. Tesla has unveiled its all-electric SUV, the Model Y! Plus, 39 tons of ground turkey has been recalled and the Powerball jackpot could reach $495 million!

By
Here are some stories to start your day.

Tesla unveils new all-electric SUV, the Model Y
Tesla has taken the wraps off its newest vehicle! It's an all-electric SUV -- called the Model Y.

The Model Y, which starts at $39,000, made its debut at Tesla's design center in Hawthorne on Thursday.

It's about 10-percent bigger than the Model 3 -- with seats for seven, a panoramic glass roof and 66-cubic feet of cargo space. The first of the Model Y's are expected to go out in the fall of next year.



Butterball recalls ground turkey due to salmonella concerns
Butterball is recalling 39 tons of various ground turkey products because of possible salmonella contamination.

The impacted products include lots branded Kroger and Food Lion. There have been six reported cases of people getting sick since December.

You can see the specific UPC codes for the recalled products here.

Powerball jackpot expected to soar to $495 million
Feeling lucky? You may want to grab a ticket today! The Powerball jackpot is expected to grow to $49 million ahead of Saturday night's drawing.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers for Wednesday's drawing.

Lottery officials say the odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million. The overall chance of winning a prize however, is 1 in about 25.

Chick-fil-A has new, tasty treat in time for spring!
Heads up, Chick-fil-A fans! The chain is introducing its "Frosted Key Lime" at restaurants nationwide on Monday.

The restaurant says the drink will be a handspun combination of vanilla ice cream, lemonade and a flavoring made from limes.

Chick-fil-A promises it will be lighter than a milkshake but still creamy and sweet -- and actually contain superfoods such as spirulina and turmeric.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyeyewitness thismoneycarschick fil arecallelectric vehiclesfood safetysalmonellaauto industryteslaelon muskpowerballfooddessertslottery
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LAPD increases patrols at mosques after New Zealand shootings
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Pico Union: Firefighters extinguish flames amid roof collapse at fourplex
Pregnant Fontana woman believed to be kidnapped
Tesla unveils Model Y SUV
La Cañada teen headed to women's national chess championship
Exclusive: LA prosecutor Jon Hatami reveals trauma of abuse, kidnapping
Show More
Veteran with 224-mile commute surprised with new car
Public safety groups call for removal of 23K guns from high-risk people in CA
Hacienda Heights murder: Investigators preparing criminal case against child's mom
Alvin and the Chipmunks honored with Hollywood star
Handicapped parking: DMV catches more than 100 violators
More TOP STORIES News