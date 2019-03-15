Eyewitness This: Tesla's new Model Y, 39 tons of ground turkey recalled, Powerball jackpot could reach $495M

Tesla unveils new all-electric SUV, the Model Y
Tesla has taken the wraps off its newest vehicle! It's an all-electric SUV -- called the Model Y.
The Model Y, which starts at $39,000, made its debut at Tesla's design center in Hawthorne on Thursday.
It's about 10-percent bigger than the Model 3 -- with seats for seven, a panoramic glass roof and 66-cubic feet of cargo space. The first of the Model Y's are expected to go out in the fall of next year.
🚥Model Y pricing starts at $39,000— Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) March 15, 2019
🚥Spacious enough to seat 7
🚥Top speed of 150 mph
🚥Panoramic Roof
🚥Designed to be safest mid-size SUV in the world pic.twitter.com/oQgeLfCSzj
Inside the #ModelY for a test drive @ABC7 @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/ss0Ko3nCkX— Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) March 15, 2019
Butterball recalls ground turkey due to salmonella concerns
Butterball is recalling 39 tons of various ground turkey products because of possible salmonella contamination.
The impacted products include lots branded Kroger and Food Lion. There have been six reported cases of people getting sick since December.
You can see the specific UPC codes for the recalled products here.
Powerball jackpot expected to soar to $495 million
Feeling lucky? You may want to grab a ticket today! The Powerball jackpot is expected to grow to $49 million ahead of Saturday night's drawing.
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers for Wednesday's drawing.
Lottery officials say the odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million. The overall chance of winning a prize however, is 1 in about 25.
Chick-fil-A has new, tasty treat in time for spring!
Heads up, Chick-fil-A fans! The chain is introducing its "Frosted Key Lime" at restaurants nationwide on Monday.
The restaurant says the drink will be a handspun combination of vanilla ice cream, lemonade and a flavoring made from limes.
Chick-fil-A promises it will be lighter than a milkshake but still creamy and sweet -- and actually contain superfoods such as spirulina and turmeric.