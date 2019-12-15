Families in need receive Christmas toys donated during ABC7's Spark of Love Toy Drive

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Thousands of Southern California families in need will receive Christmas gifts thanks to donations received during our Spark of Love Toy Drive.ABC7's Stuff-A-Bus event in Ontario broke its record by filling 14 buses with toys and volunteers then organized them for distribution. Locations in Cerritos and Irvine filled 11 and 12 buses, respectively.Selected families experiencing hardship waited in line Saturday in Ontario to receive gifts for their children."I lost my sister two years ago and my nephew in a car accident. I'm raising my nieces and my nephew and I have four boys of my own and we're really really blessed," said Kristy Torres.Last year, ABC7 handed out over 500,000 toys to deserving families.