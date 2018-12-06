HOLIDAY

Massachusetts firefighter dresses as Buddy the Elf, challenges holiday shoppers to pillow fights

EMBED </>More Videos

Massachusetts firefighter Brendan Sullivan dressed up as Buddy the Elf and challenged strangers to an impromptu pillow fight at Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston. (Courtesy Brendan Edwards and Ryan Sullivan)

BOSTON --
What could brighten up holiday shopping more than an impromptu pillow fight with Buddy the Elf?

That's exactly what Boston shoppers were treated to when firefighter Brendan Sullivan dressed up as the affable elf from the beloved 2003 Christmas classic "Elf."

Video uploaded to Facebook showed Sullivan dressed in a full elf costume in Faneuil Hall Marketplace, a popular shopping district in Boston. He approached strangers of all age, tossing them a pillow and challenging them to a lighthearted duel.



Sullivan, who produces comedy videos in his spare time, told local television WHDH that he and partner Ryan Sullivan planned the festive stunt to spread holiday cheer during a time of the year that can get stressful for some.

"We just wanted to spread holiday cheer, make people laugh, smile," he told WHDH. "That's what we're out there for."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyholidayfun stuffbuzzworthychristmasviral videowhat's trendingu.s. & worldMassachusetts
HOLIDAY
Baby Spice dishes on 'Great American Baking Show' return
How to make your Christmas tree last a long time
The top 5 picks for Christmas trees
Holiday light displays in Southern California
More holiday
SOCIETY
Pres. George HW Bush buried at presidential library
Dad makes daughter walk 5 miles to school after bullying incident
Star athletes and celebrities celebrate Pres. Bush in Houston
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
More Society
Top Stories
SoCal storm: Rainfall record set in downtown LA
Snow temporarily closes Grapevine, causes traffic buildup
SoCal storm: More rain soaks region Thursday
OC flooding: Evacuation orders issued in Trabuco Canyon
Rushing river of mud turns ocean waves black near Woolsey Fire burn scar
Mom, daughter found dead in Monrovia identified
Southwest flight skids off end of runway at Burbank Airport
LA Archdiocese releases 54 new names of priests accused of sex abuse
Show More
Mudslide shuts down stretch of PCH in Malibu
Study: Sleeping in might be harmful to your health
Mandatory evacuations issued in Lake Elsinore as rains continue
Dad makes daughter walk 5 miles to school after bullying incident
Nonprofit provides housing for growing number of homeless students in LA
More News