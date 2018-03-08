SOCIETY

Ventura County firefighters who battled Thomas Fire receive thank you cards from Germany

The Ventura County Fire Department got several thank you cards from a high school English class in Germany for their efforts in fighting the devastating Thomas Fire. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) --
The Ventura County Fire Department got several thank you cards from a high school English class in Germany for their efforts in fighting the devastating Thomas Fire.

The fire department posted pictures on Facebook, stating the students watched the massive fire on television.

Their teacher thought it would be good for the students to thank the firefighters and practice their English.

The fire department posted: "We are humbled to have received these thanks all the way from Germany," and then wrote the German translation to "thank you very much to our German friends for everything."

