TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (KABC) --A 20-year-old Florida man has been identified as the lucky winner to hit the $451 million Mega Millions jackpot.
Shane Missler, of Port Richey, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment in the amount of $281,874,999.00.
The $451 million figure is the fourth largest jackpot in the game's 15-year history.
Missler told lotto officials that he plans to use the money to pursue his passions, help his family and "do some good for humanity."
He also expressed that he wasn't that surprised he won, saying he had a "feeling" that he might be the winner. After realizing he won, he first told his brother over the phone, then shared the news with his father over coffee, officials said.
The Jan. 5 Mega Millions winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70 and the Mega Ball was 10.
The jackpot-winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, located at 7131 Ridge Road in Port Richey. The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.
The next mega millions drawing will be held Friday at with an estimated $45 million jackpot.
