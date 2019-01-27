SOCIETY

Former Garden Grove Fire Chief Tom Schultz dies at 54 after battling cancer

Former Garden Grove Fire Chief Tom Schultz is seen in an official photo. (Garden Grove Fire Department)

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) --
Tom Schultz, who served as chief of the Garden Grove Fire Department until the end of last year, died Sunday after battling pancreatic and liver cancer, the agency announced. He was 54.

"Words alone cannot describe the immeasurable heartache felt by his family and friends, including his Garden Grove, Fullerton, and Brea fire families," Acting Fire Chief T.J. McGovern said in a statement, referring to Schultz as "our firefighter brother."

"Anyone who is in the Orange County Fire Service has more than likely been influenced by Chief Shultz at some point," McGovern said, noting that Shultz served the residents of Fullerton and Brea for 30 years and became Garden Grove fire chief on April 29, 2015.

In 2018, Schultz notified the city manager of his decision to retire, effective Sept. 14, but at the city manager's request, he continued to serve until the end of that year, while a decision was made on whether to retain the city fire department or transfer to the Orange County Fire Authority.

"Garden Grove has lost an admirable man and an exceptional leader who proudly devoted himself to protecting lives serving a community that will forever be in his debt,'' Garden Grove Mayor Steve Jones said in statement. "Our most heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with his family during this difficult time, shared by all those who knew him."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
USPS hikes stamp price 5 cents
Lunar New Year events in Southern California
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Marina del Rey residents informed a week later about oil well blowout
More Society
Top Stories
Kamala Harris kicks off 2020 campaign at Oakland rally
Rams to host send-off rally at stadium site in Inglewood
Suspect in Louisiana shooting deaths caught in Virginia
2 killed, 4 others injured in Northridge crash
Victorville teacher accused of molesting 14-year-old students
Hawthorne murder: Family pleads for help catching slain father's killer
Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off in SoCal
Alan Canter, owner of legendary Canter's Deli, dies at 82
Show More
Marina del Rey residents informed a week later about oil well blowout
Grand National Roadster Show features glittering custom cars of all types
San Bernardino attack: Enrique Marquez wants to withdraw guilty plea
Volunteers team up for beach cleanup, donate to Coast Guard members
Trump donates $100,000 from salary to alcoholism research
More News