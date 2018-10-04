SOCIETY

Gerber announces search for its next spokesbaby

(AP)

By ABC7.com staff
The search for the next Gerber spokesbaby is underway.

Parents wishing to enter their child in a contest for a chance to serve as an ambassador for Gerber must post a photo of their baby on Instagram using the hashtag #GerberPhotoSearch2018.

The adorable winner will also appear on Gerber's social media channels and the family will win $50,000.

You have until Oct. 20 to post a photo on Instagram, and profiles must be made public. Newborns to those four years old are eligible to enter.

Lucas Warren from Dalton, Georgia is the contest's most recent winner. He was the first child with Down syndrome to win the Gerber baby title since the original contest began more than 90 years ago.

Gerber launched the Photo Search in 2010 to celebrate the adorable babies.

For more details, visit Gerber's website.
