SOCIETY

Getting 'arrested' was the best birthday gift for this 93-year-old 'Cops' fan

EMBED </>More Videos

"Cops" superfan Simone P. Dumont got to celebrate her 93rd birthday with a playful "arrest" by the Augusta Police Department. (Anne M. Dumont/Facebook)

Danny Clemens
AUGUSTA, Maine --
Most people probably don't want to celebrate their birthday in the back seat of a police cruiser, but a playful "arrest" turned out to be the best gift for one "Cops" superfan.

With the help of the Augusta Police Department, Anne M. Dumont arranged for an officer to come out and "gently arrest" her mother Simone on her 93rd birthday in July.

"Mom loves to watch the show 'Cops.' She goes on about how the police have the worse job and what they have to deal with, and she wondered what it was like to be arrested and sit in the back seat," Dumont wrote on Facebook.

As part of the arrest, Simone got to sit in the back seat of Officer P. Doody's patrol car and then got to scope out the front seat of the cruiser to see how its siren worked.



At the end of the tour, Simone and Doody (who she now refers to as "her cop") shared a hug, and she walked away from the experience with an authentic Augusta police junior officer decal.

"A few days later she said to me, 'You made my life,'" Dumont wrote on Facebook, also thanking the Augusta Police Department for helping make the birthday celebration possible.

The police department wrote on Facebook that they were "very proud to have been invited" to be a part of the celebration.

"She is still talking about it and was so thrilled," Dumont told ABC more than a month after her mother's July 7 birthday. "It was a very special day for a very special lady."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybuzzworthywhat's trendingu.s. & worldpolicesocial mediabirthdayfun stuffMaine
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Teams compete to pull FedEx plane 12 feet for Special Olympics
Meet Regina Scott, LAPD's 1st black woman deputy chief
D23 Expo: Sneak peek at biggest Disney fan event in the world
More Society
Top Stories
Body found in Montecito ID'd as missing LA County fire captain
VIDEO: Dad, son drive through inferno in Glacier National Park
IE man arrested while taking pregnant wife to hospital wanted for murder, ICE says
Man killed after allegedly attacking sibling with knife in Culver City
Chargers defeat Seahawks 24-14 in preseason game
Backstreet Boys fans injured in storm at Oklahoma concert
Castaic Middle School teacher found days after going missing
Investigation underway after body found in Stevenson Ranch
Show More
New research looks at the connection between movement and memory
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Teams compete to pull FedEx plane 12 feet for Special Olympics
Rams defeat Raiders 19-15 in preseason opener
Mark Wahlberg produces and stars in the thriller, 'Mile 22'
More News