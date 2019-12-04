Giving Tuesday: List of SoCal organizations helping those facing homelessness

Get Together Foundation
This charity started by supporting other organizations and about two years ago, focused its resources on helping families experiencing homelessness. They helped open a shelter, they take a food truck to motels where families may be staying, and even put on fun concerts with big names to bring some joy through the arts!
You can make a donation on their website here.
Los Angeles Room and Board
This is an organizations in its beginning stages. Sam Prater created it as a way to help college students experiencing homelessness. The idea is to find vacant dorm rooms, sponsor students who need them, and also provide them with tools to do well in school and get back on their feet. Prater is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in education, while getting his organization off the ground.
You can donate here.
Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission
Hope of the Valley is made up of 11 sites that provide comprehensive services for people experiencing homelessness. There's a place for families, they just opened a cold weather shelter and they also provide substance abuse classes, among other services.
You can donate here.
The Village Family Services
The Village Family Services is the lead agency in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys providing services for youth experiencing homelessness. They have both health and behavioral health services as well as laundry, showers, provide three meals a day and job training.
You can donate here.
Covenant House California
Covenant House California (CHC) is a non-profit youth homeless shelter that provides sanctuary and support for homeless and trafficked youth, ages 18 to 24. They have several campuses in California, including one in Los Angeles. Most children they work with aged out of foster care. They have short and long-term housing on campus, and help students finish their studies.
You can donate here.