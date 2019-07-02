Grocery workers gain strike support

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Albertsons, Vons, Pavillion's and Ralph's could see their workers walk off the job next week.
On Monday, the grocery workers union received the support of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, which is made up of 300 unions.
It means that if the strike happens, the other unions would take economic actions against the stores, including walkouts, picket lines and boycotts.
Workers say the stores put the bottom line before their needs
"They care about their bottom line more than they care about us. All we want is a fair, liveable wage and the fair, liveable amount of help in the store. If you're going to make us do two, three times the amount of work, then you should pay us fairly and treat us fairly. Most of my co-workers work two to three jobs and it's not right. One job should really be enough," said Ralphs cashier Deandre Williams.
Meetings between the two sides begin next Wednesday.
The union says workers will strike if their demands aren't met.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News