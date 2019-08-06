Society

Gun control advocates protest in front of Thousand Oaks' only gun store

By
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Nine months since the Borderline Bar and Grill mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, local activists demonstrated outside the city's only gun store Monday in the wake of dual mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

A sign saying the store was closed for "mental health day (at the range)" was posted on the front window of VC Defense Firearms as activists and others protested.

"I didn't even know we had a gun store here, and the fact that we do just instills a whole new layer of fear in myself, as well as the people in my community," said Kimia Mohebi of Never Again SoCal.

The honking and the signs in favor of restrictive gun laws caught the eye of driver Dale Menagh.

Menagh knows the gun store's owner and believes in the Second Amendment.

"We also believe strongly, if guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns," he said.

VC Defense Firearms did not speak to Eyewitness News on camera, but the owner told USA Today after the Borderline shooting that there was an influx of customers buying out of fear and safety.

"The people that are running the business are our neighbors who honestly work hard and pay their taxes," Menagh said.

Gracie Pekrul, who arrived back from a gun violence prevention training in Washington, D.C., offers another perspective.

"In the three days I was there, there were two terrible mass shootings," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societythousand oaksventura countyprotestgun controlel paso shootinggun violencemass shootingthousand oaks mass shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Pet sitter throws puppy to ground at Victorville home
Suspect sought after Glendale shooting leaves man dead
White supremacist subculture growing on social media, experts say
rePlanet lays off hundreds of workers, closes recycling centers
Rep. Schiff: white supremacists bigger threat in U.S. than ISIS
Victoria's Secret hires first transgender model
East L.A. on edge following ICE raids and shooting targeting El Paso Hispanics
Show More
Marie Callender's closing 19 sites amid bankruptcy
Newport Beach murder fugitive captured in Mexico
2 people test positive for West Nile Virus in LA County
Activists protest company that runs ICE detention centers
CA hospitals asking lawmakers to scale back costly earthquake standards
More TOP STORIES News