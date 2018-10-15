HALLOWEEN

Halloween party ideas and goodie bags on the cheap

EMBED </>More Videos

Chelsey Hernandez shows you how to put together Halloween party snacks and goodie bags on a budget.

Between the spooky decor, Halloween-themed treats and your own costume, the cost of hosting a Halloween party can start to add up.

The best way to save money while still throwing a killer monster mash? Get creative.

Here are some ideas to get you started from Christine Nguyen of the Sweet Boutique in Sugar Land, Texas.

Candy Corn-decorated cupcakes

Take your love of candy corn to the next level by incorporating them into cupcake decorations. Layer yellow, orange and white frosting on a cupcake and top it off with a piece of candy corn.

Worms and dirt

To make worms and dirt, you need chocolate pudding, crushed cookies, gummy snakes, black icing and Milano cookies. Use the icing to write "R.I.P." on the Milano cookie, creating a "tombstone," then place that in a plastic cup. Fill the rest of the cup by layering the first three ingredients to create the "dirt."

Goodie bags

There are a few ways to mix up goodie bags without splurging. You can add googly eyes to a black paper cup and add black stock paper to turn it into a "bat." You can also draw a pumpkin face on an orange balloon. For extra fun, stuff the balloons with candy.

Watch the video above to see how it's done.
Related Topics:
societystretch your dollarconsumerhalloweenholidayshoppingparty
HALLOWEEN
Ghouls take to the streets for Long Beach Zombie Fest
Halloween events in Southern California
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
Halloween in Los Angeles
These DIY Flintstones Halloween costumes are straight out of Bedrock
More halloween
SOCIETY
Tips on how to run a good office lottery pool
Halloween events in Southern California
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
More Society
Top Stories
Tarzana standoff ends as LAPD enters building, finds no suspects
El Cholo restaurants celebrating anniversary with 95-cent entree
Measure B would allow LA to create a public bank
Lawsuit filed in LA against Bird, Lime over injuries pedestrians sustain
Flu fighting can be helped with natural supplements, sleep
OC city council candidate accused of removing campaign signs
Tips on how to run a good office lottery pool
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
Show More
Pink's Hot Dogs turns Dodger Blue for World Series
Uber driver shot in Willowbrook area; suspects sought
Boy, 8, welcomed back to Pacoima school after hit-and-run
Today is last day to register to vote in California
Dodgers fans head to Boston for World Series Game 1
More News