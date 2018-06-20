Hermosa Beach upgrading crosswalks

The Hermosa Beach City Council has approved upgrades to a few pedestrian crosswalks.The intersection at Hermosa and Pier avenues will receive a colorful makeover.The new crosswalks are part of the pavement resurfacing project of Hermosa Avenue.It also includes sidewalk repairs and ADA improvements.The thermoplastic pavement markings are designed to last six to eight times longer than traditional paint.Crosswalks at Hermosa Avenue at 10th, 11th, 13th and 14th streets will also get the thermoplastic treatment.Manhattan Beach's El Porto used a similar process to spruce up its crosswalks about 5 years ago.The city says to expect the new colorful design to make its debut in late summer into fall.