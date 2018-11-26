The route map for the 87th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Floats, spectators and plenty of holiday cheer filled the streets of Tinseltown during the 87th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Sunday night.Families like the Aguilars crossed seeing the festive parade steeped in rich Hollywood tradition off their bucket list. They witnessed it all, from the Marine Toys for Tots live, to the larger-than-life balloons with characters like Cat in the Hat."The best part is seeing my daughter's eyes light up every time anyone passes by -- the cars, all the costumes, everything," said Monica Aguilar.About 150 of the featured costumes in the parade were tied to the Star Wars universe.501st Legion's Southern California Garrison, a group who uses cosplay to not only walk parades but visit children's hospitals, gathered its members to share in the honor of taking part of the 3.2-mile route."You'll hear that one voice in the crowd who yells your name, or whatever character you're (dressed) as, and it's like 'OK, cool, I connected. Everybody's loving it, but that guy loves it even more...,'" said Nic Snavely of 501st Legion.The parade traveled on a 3.2-mile route beginning at Hollywood Boulevard and Orange Drive, moving east on Hollywood, south on Vine Street and west on Sunset Boulevard back to Orange.It began at 6 p.m., but before that, there was a concert that included performances by Donny and Marie Osmond, the Beach Boys and Ludacris.Other featured included famed vehicles from Hollywood, including the Batmobile, a "Magnum P.I." Ferrari, "Back to the Future" DeLoreans and the "Scooby Doo" Mystery Machine to name a few.Kristin Stockton and Beverly Fanning, both visiting from Georgia, said Christmas doesn't get any glitzier than it does in Hollywood."When I woke up this morning, I thought i was in paradise," Stockton said.Fanning said the parade was also a way to get everyone's minds off of the recent tragedies in Southern California."I just think a lot has gone on with the fires out here, and it's always nice to find something cheery," Fanning added. "...It just makes you feel good when everybody's out together."The Hollywood Christmas Parade was first held in 1928, when it was called the "Santa Claus Lane Parade."