Irvine makes top 10 list for best places to raise a family

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --If you're looking to settle down, consider Irvine! The Orange County city made the top 10 list for best places to raise a family.
Overland Park, Kansas, topped the WalletHub list for a second year in a row.
Irvine and Fremont, California, came in second and third, followed by South Burlington, Vermont, and Bismarck, North Dakota.
Huntington Beach came in at No. 9.
WalletHub said it compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 46 key metrics that consider essential family dynamics, such as the cost of housing, the quality of local school and health-care systems, and the opportunities for fun and recreation.
