Society

Jelly Belly founder to give away candy factory as part of 'gold ticket' treasure hunt

FAIRFIELD, Calif. -- Remember hidden cash? Well, now a different kind of treasure hunt could be the next big craze.

This time the founder of Fairfield, California-based Jelly Belly is launching a series of golden ticket treasure hunts across the country before his retirement.

Think Willy Wonka -- with a twist.

David Klein announced the contest in a video message online, saying the big winner will walk away with the key to their very own candy factory. Thousands of dollars in prizes are also up for grabs.

Klein says gold tickets are being hidden in secret locations throughout the U.S.

"You will be looking for a Gold Ticket in the form of a necklace with a tag that includes a code you need to use to verify your find. Winners will receive $5,000," according to contest rules.

But, only one person will win the grand prize.

"We are going to have the ultimate treasure hunt where the winner will be receiving a key to one of our candy factories," said Klein.

Klein, who no longer owns Jelly Belly, tells ABC7 News he is giving away one of "Candyman Kitchens" in Florida.

"The world needs this right now, we have received thousands of comments from people who say this has come at such a perfect time," said Klein about the treasure hunt.

The contest is not free. Those who wish to participate will need pay about $50 to receive their state's riddle. There's also a gold ticket Facebook group.

"Each treasure hunt has a strict limit of 1,000 participants," added Klein.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfairfieldgamesmoneybuzzworthysocial mediaeventsu.s. & worldtreasure hunt
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pyrotechnic device at gender reveal party blamed for El Dorado Fire
CA begins sending extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
Bobcat Fire in Angeles National Forest explodes to 4,871 acres
CA heat wave could prompt rolling black outs
LAPD searching for 6-year-old boy believed to be abducted by father
March, vigil held for murdered soldier from Chino
Woodland Hills reaches record-breaking 121 degrees
Show More
SoCal weather: Heat wave continues on Labor Day
Drive-by birthday celebration held for Long Beach boy in hospice care
LIVE: Biden meets with Pennsylvania union leaders on Labor Day
Dijon Kizzee protest: 12 arrested outside South LA sheriff's station
Creek Fire grows to 78,790 acres, new evacuation orders issued
More TOP STORIES News