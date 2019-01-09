SOCIETY

Joshua Tree National Park to remain open as recreation fee funds will be used to bring back cleaning staff

EMBED </>More Videos

Park officials announced Wednesday Joshua Tree National Park will remain accessible to the public.

By and ABC7.com staff
JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (KABC) --
The National Park Service announced that Joshua Tree National Park will remain open and that recreation fee funds will be used to have sanitation staff around to keep the landscape clean.

NPS officials had said that the park would close Thursday after massive amounts of trash and some damage was done to the park during the government shutdown. But on Wednesday, officials said that revenue generated by recreation fees was used to keep it open.

The park will provide certain services to the public again come Thursday.

The following areas will be accessible again:
  • Campgrounds
  • Stirrup Tank Road
  • Lost Horse Mine Road and trail
  • Keys View Road
  • Rattlesnake Canyon Road and picnic area

The agency determined that using the funds could bring back maintenance crews who can address the sanitation issue and maintain some visitor areas. The funds will also allow NPS to bring on extra staff to protect park resources and avert damage that happened during the shutdown.

Still, most facilities will be closed with the exception of the Joshua Tree National Park Visitor Center. The other four centers that are part of the National Park Service will be closed.

Entrance stations will also be open, but service and campground fees will not be collected.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynational park servicemoneygovernment shutdownJoshua TreeSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Rare penny found in lunch money could be worth more than $1M
3 top music events in Los Angeles this weekend
News chopper spies Mario Kart game on MLB stadium's big screen
More Society
Top Stories
FDA says routine food inspections not being done due to shutdown
LA teachers union postpones potential strike to Jan. 14
Real ID extension granted, allows CA driver's licenses to be used to fly
Judge dismisses Ashley Judd's sexual harassment claims against Weinstein
Billionaire Tom Steyer committing $40M to Trump impeachment effort
As Woolsey Fire raged, some CA lawmakers were at Maui junket
Poll finds people believe Trump is to blame for shutdown
Rare penny found in lunch money could be worth more than $1M
Show More
LA DEA chief: Meth trade is SoCal's biggest drug threat
Riverside County health officials: Child's death linked to pediatric flu
Trump threatens to cut off FEMA funding for California
Woolsey Fire: Deadline extended for assistance applications
SoCal teen survives shark attack near San Luis Obispo, gets 50 stitches
More News