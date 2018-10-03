ABC7 IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

In the Neighborhood: Jovana Lara takes fond look back at place she calls home - Glendale

EMBED </>More Videos

Follow along with ABC7's own Jovana Lara as she takes a tour of the place she calls home - Glendale.

By
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Follow along with ABC7's own Jovana Lara as she takes a tour of the place she calls home - Glendale.

Lara said she had the best friendships in high school. She went to Holy Family High School, an all-girls Catholic school, after graduating from Holy Family Grade School right across the street, where she loved playing volleyball.

Lara and her friends Pammy, Michelle and Maryjo were among the 80 girls in her high school graduating class.

In high school, Lara was co-captain of the cheerleading squad and served on student council, but her fondest memories are of her time on the yearbook committee with Sister Suzanne Stopper.

Lara's parents raised her and her sister Sandra in Glendale after emigrating from Cuba. Lara and her mother landed at Los Angeles International Airport one day before Lara's sixth birthday. Her father and the rest of her family were excited to greet us

Glendale was a bedroom community back then. Brand Boulevard was lined with small store fronts, including Porto's Bakery, which was a regular stop for her family.

"People came to the bakery because back in the day we were the only Cuban place around, so people came to it because it was home," said Betty Porto.

Among Lara's Porto's favorites are the guava and cheese pastries called refugiados and the medianoche sandwich.


Now the Porto family has several bakeries throughout Southern California and business is booming.

Lara also had her first jobs on Brand Boulevard - one of them was alongside her friend Maryjo.

When Lara grew up in Glendale, the Galleria was the main attraction. Then the Americana came in and changed the face of Glendale.

"The downtown is more of a downtown nowadays. You have these great restaurants and bars and the businesses are really flourishing," said Glendale Mayor Zareh Sinanyan.

For Lara, Glendale will always be home - with great Cuban food and a little Salsa dancing for dessert!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyABC7 In the NeighborhoodschoolfamilycommunityLos Angeles CountyGlendale
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7 IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Temple City: Home of the Camellias
San Bernardino: Inland Empire 66ers
Christina Salvo shares memories of growing up in Temple City, Arcadia
Leticia Juarez shares memories of cherished hometown San Bernardino
More ABC7 In the Neighborhood
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Nobel Prize 2018 winners: See who's been honored so far
3 intriguing music events in Los Angeles this weekend
Sherman Oaks residents push for temporary homeless housing plan
More Society
Top Stories
Moderate, heavy rain to hit SoCal on Wednesday
Lake Elsinore residents prepare for possible mudflows
Multi-vehicle crash in Cerritos shuts down SB 605 lanes for hours
Caltech professor among winners of Nobel Prize in chemistry
Trump mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh during rally
Dad's photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
Uber deploys JUMP electric scooters in Santa Monica
One of world's biggest cruise ships visits LA
Show More
Arrests made in burglary ring that targeted Rihanna, Yasiel Puig, other celebs
Sherman Oaks residents push for temporary homeless housing plan
Vegas shooting survivor gives birth to baby day after 1-year anniversary
Nooses in cells, medical neglect reported at Adelanto detention facility
'Dancing with the Stars' rolls the dice for Vegas night
More News