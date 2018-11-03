SOCIETY

Mayor Eric Garcetti, LA faith leaders gather to remember Pittsburgh synagogue victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Faith leaders gathered at the Wilshire Boulevard Temple on Friday to honor the 11 people killed during last weekend's synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Faith leaders from several Los Angeles religious organizations gathered at the Wilshire Boulevard Temple on Friday to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and honor the 11 people killed during last weekend's synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was in attendance and spoke of his Jewish background.

"We ask you to bring peace to this world, and to this country," Garcetti said. "And, I ask you my fellow Jews to stay engaged."

Traditionally, at the conclusion of Shabbat services is the Mourner's Kaddish, a prayer honoring those who have died. On Friday, the list was 11 names longer.

"I just wanted to have a sense that we're together on this night, and so I'm just so honored to be a part of this service," said Rev. Scott Colglazier of the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles.

In Los Angeles, as in synagogues nationwide, different faiths banded together against hate.

"I feel like anti-Semitism and Islamophobia are two sides of the same coin," said Aziza Hasan, Executive Director of New Ground. "And, if we're really going to tackle hate, then we need to do it together, side-by-side."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycommunitypittsburgh synagogue shootingjewishreligioneric garcettiLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
VIDEO: Woman searches for good Samaritan who returned lost purse
Offensive teacher costumes prompt Idaho school investigation
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Cool Kid Matthew Ligan volunteers at Midnight Mission
More Society
Top Stories
VIDEO: Maywood high school teacher arrested, seen punching student
Firefighters respond to small blaze in foothills above Claremont
$5K reward offered for information on Irvine synagogue vandal
Fontana stabbing: Slain 3-year-old identified by family
2 arrested in killing of grandfather gunned down in Long Beach
Police: 3 dead, including shooter, at Florida yoga studio
DA: Uber driver charged with 5 felony counts after kidnappings
Man charged with murder after woman's body found in OC dumpster
Show More
Queen Mary shuttle chaos: Bus driver says he was simply lost
Florida mail truck goes off-road, whizzing past traffic
2 people, dog found dead in Diamond Bar home after fire
Clayton Kershaw signs 3-year, $93M contract extension with Dodgers
Fullerton police chief resigns amid concert altercation investigation
More News