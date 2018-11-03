Faith leaders from several Los Angeles religious organizations gathered at the Wilshire Boulevard Temple on Friday to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and honor the 11 people killed during last weekend's synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was in attendance and spoke of his Jewish background."We ask you to bring peace to this world, and to this country," Garcetti said. "And, I ask you my fellow Jews to stay engaged."Traditionally, at the conclusion of Shabbat services is the Mourner's Kaddish, a prayer honoring those who have died. On Friday, the list was 11 names longer."I just wanted to have a sense that we're together on this night, and so I'm just so honored to be a part of this service," said Rev. Scott Colglazier of the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles.In Los Angeles, as in synagogues nationwide, different faiths banded together against hate."I feel like anti-Semitism and Islamophobia are two sides of the same coin," said Aziza Hasan, Executive Director of New Ground. "And, if we're really going to tackle hate, then we need to do it together, side-by-side."