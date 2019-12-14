LA Public Libraries will stop charging late fees in spring 2020, making it largest free public library system

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Public Library system will stop charging late fees beginning in spring 2020, making it the largest free public library system in the country.An exact date has not been set but libraries are currently taking late books without charging fines."It's a step that will open up all the wonder and the possibility of what a library should be doing. A (library) card is a gateway to opportunities for our city," said L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.There are more than 2 million library card holders in L.A. Last year, people visited the 73 libraries more than 11.2 million times and borrowed more than 16.1 million books and other items.Fines for lost or damaged items will remain in place.These are the current overdue fine rates:35 cents/day35 cents/day15 cents/day15 cents/day$1/day