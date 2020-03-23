Coronavirus

Coronavirus: LADWP says customers can temporarily disregard shutoff notices, late fees

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Department of Water Power told customers to disregard shutoff notices they may receive in the mail, as the utility company is temporarily halting disconnections amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The DWP said customers should continue paying their bills, if possible, but any disconnection notices should be disregarded for the time being.

The utility company is also reminding its Southland customers that their tap water is safe for drinking, and there is no need to stockpile bottled water during the crisis.

The virus has gripped the Southland, with more than 500 confirmed cases, prompting officials to enact "Safer at Home" orders and deploying the National Guard.
