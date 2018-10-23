Los Angeles police Assistant Chief Jorge Villegas is unexpectedly retiring.He announced his intent to retire from the department on Tuesday. Villegas has been with the department for nearly 30 years, according to his biography online.During his time as assistant chief, he was in charge of the office of administrative services.He was born in Mexico and raised in Southern California.It was not clear when would be his last day.Police Chief Charlie Moore will choose a successor in the coming weeks, according to the department.