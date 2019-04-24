SO SWEET: LAPD officer rides roller coaster with boy whose dad is away serving military

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An LAPD officer went above and beyond his call of duty with a sweet gesture that made a little boy's day.Some LAPD assignments are more stressful than others. This is not one of those assignments.The assignment? An unconventional LAPD ride along on a roller coaster with officer Pinell of the Pacific Division.He was drafted into service for the ride because the young boy he's with has a father away, serving in the military, and his mom is just not a roller coaster person.Pinell also has experience as a dad so this assignment was right up his alley.