SO SWEET: LAPD officer rides roller coaster with boy whose dad is away serving military

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An LAPD officer went above and beyond his call of duty with a sweet gesture that made a little boy's day.
Some LAPD assignments are more stressful than others. This is not one of those assignments.
The assignment? An unconventional LAPD ride along on a roller coaster with officer Pinell of the Pacific Division.
He was drafted into service for the ride because the young boy he's with has a father away, serving in the military, and his mom is just not a roller coaster person.
Pinell also has experience as a dad so this assignment was right up his alley.
