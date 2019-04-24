Society

SO SWEET: LAPD officer rides roller coaster with boy whose dad is away serving military

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An LAPD officer went above and beyond his call of duty with a sweet gesture that made a little boy's day.

Some LAPD assignments are more stressful than others. This is not one of those assignments.

The assignment? An unconventional LAPD ride along on a roller coaster with officer Pinell of the Pacific Division.

He was drafted into service for the ride because the young boy he's with has a father away, serving in the military, and his mom is just not a roller coaster person.

Pinell also has experience as a dad so this assignment was right up his alley.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleschildrenlapdroller coasteract of kindnessmilitary
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News