Los Angeles County has the second-highest number of homeless people in the nation, trailing only New York City.New data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development found the county has nearly 50,000 homeless residents, compared to New York City with more than 78,000.But LA has one of the highest rates of homeless living outdoors, about 75 percent.In New York, where the winters are much harsher, only 5 percent of the homeless population is unsheltered.