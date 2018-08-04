SOCIETY

Long Beach Repair Cafe helps rescue damaged goods from trash heap

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
If it's broken, don't throw it away. Take it to the Repair Café.



The Long Beach Time Exchange brought in more than 20 volunteers to fix items for free.

Neighbors helped neighbors repair everything from tables and lamps to jewelry and clothing.

Organizers say it helps bring neighbors together and strengthen the community.

Repairing also reduces waste and saves money.

According to the United Nations the world has been throwing away some 20 million to 50 million tons of electronic waste a year.

The United States alone throws away 25 million pounds of textile waste a year.

Repair cafes started in 2009 in Amsterdam.

Today there are more than 1,200 Repair Cafes worldwide in 29 different countries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyelectronicswaste managementLong Beach
SOCIETY
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
LA County lifeguards honored for bravery
CHP takes 'lip sync challenge' to next level
More Society
Top Stories
Melania Trump, Michael Jordan defend LeBron James after president's tweet
Tustin store clerk stabbed trying to stop theft
White House declares disaster for Carr Fire
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City
OC activists support gun control during National March on the NRA
Dodgers' Kershaw, Turner help LA kids with school supplies
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Attack with explosive drones made on Venezuelan president
Show More
3 Marines stabbed near San Clemente bar, taken to hospital
1 killed, 2 wounded in Mead Valley shooting
Sheriff's deputy struck by hit-and-run driver in Universal City
Brown asks Trump for wildfire aid as California battles 17 blazes
Trump rips LeBron James' smarts hours before rally in Ohio
More News