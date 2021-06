EMBED >More News Videos A new report shows the Queen Mary is in urgent need of repairs, and if it's not done in the next two years, the historic vessel might even capsize.

EMBED >More News Videos The real estate investment trust that operates the Queen Mary in Long Beach has reportedly filed for bankruptcy protection.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Long Beach will spend $2.5 million to maintain the Queen Mary for the next six months.The city council voted on that decision Tuesday.Long Beach is using part of the money to plan out the repairs needed to reopen the historic ship.The city recently regained control of the ocean liner for the first time since 1978.